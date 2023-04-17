To the editor — Donald Trump has likely committed tax fraud and tax evasion, rape, and election fraud and he's racist and has stolen confidential national security documents. He also looks guilty of election fraud and inciting an attack on our nation's capital that resulted in death and destruction.
Trump claimed he could grab women by the privates and he was known to walk into Junior Miss America pageants while the young girls were in were in various states of undress, and he would claim he'd be dating them in a couple of years. Shameful!
Is this a Christian man? Posing as if in prayer?
Trump doesn't love the country no matter how many times he hugs the flag. He mocks our judicial system and rule of law. He claims to be a victim and that this indictment is political. Not true.
He wants to be dictator. Trump wants loyalty to him and not the Constitution or democracy. He needs to be held accountable.
Of course, citizen Trump is innocent until proven guilty, but he is not above the law. The Democrats have not instigated this.
And our flag should not be desecrated by having Trump's picture on it. As a democracy, we need to defend our country against those that choose to destroy it.
MARIA ANTONIA GONZALEZ
Wapato