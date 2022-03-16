To the editor -- Donald Trump wants his adoring fans to buy him a new jet ("Trump Force One" -- or should that be "Farce?") so he can tour the country in style as he preaches his gospel to the gullible.

How could he continue to convince the world of his magnificence and how he was cheated if was still flying in that 10-year-old gold-plated Boeing 747?

If his good friend Vlad has a $700 million yacht (unfortunately unavailable at this time), why shouldn't Donald have a new jet? You certainly wouldn't expect him to pay for it himself, would you?

He may be down to his last billion when you consider Stormy Daniels, lawsuits, humility lessons, etc. It ain't cheap being a billionaire these days!

Now pony up, folks. A couple hundred dollars a month added to your budget would show your love for this great human being, maybe your next president and possibly America's first ...?

Visa and MasterCard accepted.

JACK McCORMICK

Yakima