To the editor — Last week's search for and discovery of top-secret documents in the possession of the former president, now a civilian like the rest of us, is unprecedented. As a six-year Air Force veteran who served a year in Vietnam, I would like to share a thought or two on the issue of handling top secret documents.
About half of my tour in Vietnam was spent as a command post officer. This required a top-secret clearance as we had to protect extremely sensitive documents. The documents were always in a secure area, and we would have been jailed and court-martialed if we removed said documents.
People are now serving years in prison for doing the very thing President Trump has done. He, like all citizens, must be held accountable if we are to remain a nation of laws and indeed a democracy.
RALPH CALL
Yakima