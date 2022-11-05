To the editor — As the election approaches and Republicans stare glumly at the circle next to Dan Newhouse's name, I feel genuinely sorry for them. Caught between a rock and a hard place — supporting the fake-Republican-MAGA-hating-Trump-impeaching-no-good-scallywag Newhouse, or writing in their preferred candidate, Loren Culp.
Nearly every day I have Republicans approach me on the street, big strong Republicans, with tears streaming down their faces. They say "Sir! Sir! I really want to vote a straight Republican ticket but the thought of voting for Dan Newhouse makes me nauseous". I tell them I realize voting for the guy who impeached The One True President Donald Trump and single-handedly denied Him a second term must be really hard.
They say "Yes, yes it is!" and look at me beseechingly, eyes begging me for some words of comfort. I remind them they still have a choice — leave the circle blank, write in Loren Culp or do the boss move and vote for Doug White.
True MAGAs can reject the Impeacher Newhouse and send a message to Establishment Republicans that Daniel can't be trusted to not backstab President Trump the next chance he gets.
DANIEL SMITH
Yakima