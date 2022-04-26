To the editor -- It appears former President Trump has set the bar about as low as possible for his endorsement. With no other qualifications, Trump has endorsed Loren Culp over incumbent Dan Newhouse as retribution, simply because Rep. Newhouse voted for Trump's impeachment.

Trump is clearly putting himself over the good of the people in the district, who Newhouse has represented for years. Culp who was fired from his job of police chief, likely due to liability, as he took the side of a child molester over a victim in an investigation, and the molester later pleaded guilty, showing a decided lack of judgment on Culp's part.

WILLIAM SEVERSON

Stanwood