To the editor — Yakima Valley Trolleys would like to commend you on your excellent and farsighted editorial about creating a vibrant downtown for Yakima. Restoring trolley service to the heart of town (where it has been missing since 1947) would make Yakima truly unique in the Northwest. As mentioned, San Francisco has the nearest heritage trolley system, which along with their cable cars, is doing thriving business.
Running tracks from our Sixth Avenue Selah line back up Yakima Avenue to the Convention Center would tie the Convention Center to the historic Front Street district, to Selah, and ultimately, we hope, to the Yakima Valley Museum.
The trolley organization is working hard to make our authentic interurban railroad a National Historic Landmark. With that designation comes aid from the National Park Service and opportunity to win large grants to help pay for the extensions we would love to see. And Yakima would be the only city in eastern Washington with an NHL.
KEN JOHNSEN,
President, Yakima Valley Trolleys