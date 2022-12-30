To the editor — My husband and I want to say thank you to our local fire department, and others around our state of Washington, for all of the tributes, words, etc., which have gone out regarding our grandson, John Garner, who was a fireman/paramedic out of Tacoma. We're grateful for the beautiful tributes and notes we have read and those not yet read, and the phone calls we have received at his sudden passing into heaven two weeks ago.
Please know your condolences and tributes have been very comforting to our family, John's fiancee, and John's mother and dad at this difficult time.
He will certainly be missed. God bless you all.
PEGI AND PAUL ACKERMAN
Yakima