To the editor — As I have read news accounts in the YH-R and other publications, I have marveled at how dramatically the Republican Party has changed in a relatively brief time. I’ve been hard pressed to describe succinctly where the party is now.

However, just the other day, I found help in a newsletter article written by Boston University history professor Heather Cox Richardson, who stated that the party now embraces “the idea that a strong government must enforce the religious and social beliefs of their base on the rest of the country.” In addition to the pending nullification of Roe v. Wade, we should anticipate “the criminalization of contraception, attacks on gay and trans rights, laws giving the state the power to design school curricula, fury at immigrants, book banning and a reordering of the nation around evangelical Christianity.”

I am reminded of what I learned from a book some months ago, titled “Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation” (2020), by Kristin Kobes Du Mez. I learned that the white evangelicals described therein have, over time, truncated the Golden Rule to read, “Do unto others.”

Little wonder they find Donald J. Trump so appealing.

ROGER CARLSTROM

Yakima