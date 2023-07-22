Tragedy, compassion form strong local ties
To the editor — Until June 7, 2019, I had no ties to Eastern Washington and now four years later, I have many. This isn’t because I live there, I do not — nor do I live in the state. However, I travel to Yakima yearly to advocate for my son Josiah and visit his grave down an embankment off of Highway 97, south of Toppenish.
Two weeks ago, I completed Josiah’s journey to the Gorge to see Dead & Co, a trip cut short when he was killed in a carjacking on that dark June night. My visit also included a meeting with Joe Brusic to continue our talks about the possibility of charges being filed at the local level. The lack of compassion extended during our meeting was disheartening, but despite my experience with federal (and now local) prosecutors, community members continue to bring hope and empathy in the wake of this uncharged crime.
I would like to extend gratitude to Catalyst Coffee for hosting my event on July 10 where locals and Yakama natives gathered to share stories, pain, frustration, hope and talk about the book I am writing, “Remember the Birds.”
Also, huge thanks to Tammy Ayer for her continued support.
LIZ HILDERBRAND
Garberville, Calif.