To the editor — Lauren Sowers makes such a good point about the value of lives (July 3 Yakima Herald-Republic).
Wealthy people on an adventure knew they were taking a risk on that little submarine. They received a huge, expensive response to their Titan accident in the Atlantic.
Meanwhile, a boat in the Mediterranean capsized with a loss of almost 650 people, 100 of them children. These people were trying to escape war; they were not out for fun.
We briefly heard of the Mediterranean accident on the evening news, but the wealthy made news for many days. Were their lives less important because they were poor?
CATHY WOODYARD
Zillah