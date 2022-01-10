To the editor -- Trading Russell Wilson is a very dumb idea. Especially since he expressed the problem area earlier in the season and some unknown reporter from The Seattle Times mentioned he gets paid enough.
Mr. Wilson is athletically and intellectually one of the best Seahawks ever. Early in the season he expressed his desire to have the offensive line upgraded. and a Times reporter kind of brushed it off as a high-paid athlete complaining.
It's my point that if you pay someone that much, you should in fact protect that investment. If you fail to protect your investment, you're proving you're as cheap as many believe.
FRANK SHIRLEY
Yakima