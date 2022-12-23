To the editor — Thank you, Yakima Fred Meyer and patrons.
Toys for Kids is a charity founded by Rick Rizzs and Dave Henderson over 20 years ago. In years past, residents of the western side of the state were the recipients of all fundraising. This year Toys for Kids placed toy collection boxes in our Yakima Fred Meyer.
The toys collected here stayed in our area, going to White Swan School District where there are over 300 homeless children. East Valley School District also received toys for their 100-plus homeless students.
Your generosity has brought hundreds of smiles to children in our area. Hopefully next year our toy drive will bring a special holiday to many more. Sincere thanks and merry Christmas.
SYLVIA McCLINTOCK
Yakima