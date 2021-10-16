To the editor -- My husband and I live here in the Yakima Valley and are looking to grow and build our family here. This means we want those in local office who will fight for our community and fight for our freedom. Autumn Torres is willing to fight for our community and fight for our freedom -- including our medical freedom. She has raised her family here and is seeing her children now raise their families here.
Autumn grew up in an agricultural family and is co-owner of a construction company here in Yakima. I want someone who has this background and knows what it’s like to own your small business representing the needs of this community. My family supports Autumn Torres and we are proud to see her standing up for us in this valley.
LORRAINE BAXTER
Wapato