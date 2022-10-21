To the editor — Nikki Torres is the right leader for changing times!
As change is occurring in the representation of our 15th District, it is important that we elect the right person to represent all of us. I strongly support Nikki Torres for state senator as I know she will represent us well in Olympia.
She has demonstrated to be very knowledgeable of the district’s economic, housing, public safety and agriculture issues. I know she will be a strong leader, a tireless advocate and a forceful voice for the people and businesses of the 15th District.
Nikki understands the devastating and unprecedented impact the pandemic has had on our educational systems, students, families and entire workforce. She has the leadership skills to be a strong voice for our district in Olympia to ensure that we are justly represented, and that policies and enacted legislation benefit everyone in our district. She is the right person for these changing times of leadership to lead us forward into a more prosperous economy that benefits all the people of the district as we emerge from the pandemic.
Please join me in supporting and voting for Nikki Torres to be our next state senator.
ROBERT OZUNA
Grandview