To the editor — Nikki Torres: Wealth of experience. I am supporting Nikki Torres as our state senator for our 15th Legislative District.
Nikki has been a resident and member of our district for over 40 years. During that time, she has been affiliated with numerous organizations advocating for the economic well-being of Eastern Washington.
Each organization and political council commend tireless efforts and record of proven leadership. Nikki always shows passion in completing the mission. Nikki is an advocate and a strong participant in tackling the hard issues. Nikki is recognized for achievements. Nikki will work for us in Olympia helping resolve our issues in Eastern Washington, Nikki will work toward fully funding our law enforcement needs, establishing a law enforcement training site in Eastern Washington.
Nikki will work hard to make needed corrections to 2021 police reform laws. Her mission is to bring crime rates down. Law enforcement should not be restricted in their duties. Nikki will work with other senators to bring equitable solutions to not only reduce state gas taxes, but also other issues like rising inflation i.e, impacting housing, rent and food. Nikki will fight hard to provide our residents relief from high taxes and inflation.
VOTE FOR NIKKI.
MARGARITO RODRIGUEZ
Yakima