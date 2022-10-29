To the editor — Since the lines have changed for our 15th Legislative District, candidates may not have name recognition here in Yakima, but have plenty of leadership experience in Tri-Cities.
The endorsements for Nikki Torres are impressive and include the Washington State Fraternal Order of Police, sergeants of the Pasco Police Department, Pasco Union Firefighters, Association of Washington Business, Central Washington Home Builders Association and the Affordable Housing Council of Central Washington, National Federation of Independent Business, Washington Farm Bureau, Tri-City Association of Realtors as well as Sen. Jim Honeyford.
These are just the ones I’ve seen. As a retired small business owner, I know the importance of a strong leader who understands the issues here in Central Washington. I’ve heard Nikki speak at an event, I’ve read her interviews, researched her experience and involvement with the community.
Nikki Torres is the right candidate to lead our 15th District.
DAVE SIEBOL
Yakima