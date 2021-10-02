To the editor -- Seldom have a read anything more blatantly racist than Autumn Torres’ comments at the county commissioner forum Sept. 16. Just how she gets from allowing our Hispanic citizen neighbors the chance to have constitutionally protected representation in county government to “… if we turn blue and our property tax rates are sky-high, crime is sky-high, law and order is out of control…” is beyond reason.
It doesn’t take rocket science to read between the lines. She would have us believe only fair-skinned people prefer lower taxes and safe streets, and only brown-skinned people use public services or commit crime.
Time to wake up Autumn! The days of being given preference because of skin color are over. We all deserve representation at all levels of government. And we deserve county commissioners that can project a positive vision for all our residents rather than sowing fear and division.
CHUCK FORSTER
Yakima