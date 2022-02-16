To the editor -- In your editorial of Feb. 9, headlined "The Toppenish School Debacle," you bemoan the damages the community has suffered because of this "painful and ugly ordeal," including the loss by the district of "... at least four employees, including the Cernas." What makes you think the firing of the Cernas was a loss? From what I can see it was a blessing!
You also note in your editorial that no one involved with the wrestling team would talk to the investigator. I wonder why. Were they intimidated? One would have thought that at least one person involved with the wrestling team could have put a good word in for the Cernas.
In summary, the Cernas apparently thought they were untouchable in a district where the father of Johnny Cerna Jr. was and still is the superintendent.
REED PELL
Yakima