Toppenish has celebrated community for years
To the editor — Some days it’s necessary to celebrate how special community can be.
In Toppenish we have the Community Safety Network of Toppenish.
CSN sponsors post-secondary scholarships for students with a service record, we do graffiti cleanup, and twice each year we do community cleanup days.
We celebrate MLK with a march and speaker (10:30 a.m. O’Riley’s parking lot) and National Night Out usually draws more than 1,000 folks for eats and entertainment. We participate in our community events and parades.
We have one major fundraiser at the golf course and accept generosity of donations.
Our beginnings were grim, but our roots are deep and valuable. We had death among our youths. We collaborated — ministry, schools, tribe, community and enforcement. We were assured that neighborhood watch organizations never last.
Our ranks have changed (COVID and old age), but of the original seven from spring 2009, three still meet with a broad swath of community leaders the second and fourth Mondays at 8:15 a.m. in Toppenish Safe Haven. There we oversee our 501© groups and plan our interaction with community to enhance safety, health and unity.
We are a model others might embrace.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish