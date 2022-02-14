To the editor -- In response to LuPita Gutierrez-Parker. You were eloquent talking about your Alzheimer’s diagnosis with your daughter moving in with you years ago to take care of you. You disagreed with CMS (Medicare’s) decision to only cover the new Aduhelm Rx for those in a clinical trial.
Adulhelm was rolled out after it was almost dead in the water after inconclusive (at best) trials. Google “Aduhelm Project Onyx.”
Aduhelm had an initial price tag of $56,000, (recently dropped to $28,000 by the manufacturer, Biogen, due to slow sales and multiple world-renowned providers saying “no” to prescribing it.
CMS is doing the right thing by hitting the pause button. Most seniors are paying an extra $259 a year for Medicare Part B in 2022 in part due to this one drug. They deserve a refund.
Ask yourself these questions. How can Biogen slash the price in half instantly? Why the illegal clandestine meeting(s), (Project Onyx)? Why would three members of the FDA advisory committee resign in protest over the the surprise FDA approval?
There are too many questions, potential side affects and at too great a cost for Medicare to jump in now with both feet.
RICK MacDERMID
Yakima