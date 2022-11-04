To the editor — It is not OK to commit, or threaten to commit, acts of violence against people just because they are different from you. Neither is it OK to do these things against public and elected officials (at any level) that you disagree with.
It is not OK to choose lies over truth. It is not OK to deny other citizens their right to vote. It is not OK to threaten or intimidate them while they are attempting to exercise that right.
It is not OK to deny the validity of an election just because your candidate lost. It is not OK to attempt to overturn a free and fair election against the will of the voters.
What is wrong with you people? You are spreading a hateful sickness over our constitutional republic, a country that has endured for 246 years as a beacon of democracy, freedom and hope the world over.
Just Stop It!
JEFF THOMAS
Selah