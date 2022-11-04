FILE - Affidavit printers are lined up at the Maricopa County Elections Department in Phoenix, Sept. 8, 2022. A new poll says Americans from across the political spectrum say misinformation increases extreme political beliefs and hate crimes. The survey from The Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that about three-quarters of adult Americans believe misinformation is leading to more extreme political views as well as violence based on race, gender or religion.