To the editor -- I am growing very weary of the juvenile sign war waged on Selah’s South First Street these many months.
These signs change no one’s opinion and serve only to irritate one group or the other. Surely the time and money wasted on a futile sign war could be better used to improve the lives of Selah citizens. Why not help your neighbor with their chores or give someone a ride to the store? Volunteer at the schools or the Selah Downtown Association or simply pick up some trash on the sidewalks.
If none of these activities appeal to you and you insist on making your opinion public, put the sign in your own yard and give the rest of us a break.
CLARA EUSTIS
Selah