To the editor — We should be appalled by this violence, and by the NRA's and most Senate and House Republicans' tired argument that the gun is not the problem, the problem is the killer shooting the gun.

Well. Yeah. That is a problem.

But these killers aren't running into schools and businesses with slingshots or bows and arrows or swords or baseball bats, or even handguns or hunting rifles. They're running in with high-tech military assault rifles that blow very large holes in people at a highly efficient 30 rounds per clip, weapons that can be acquired legally by 18-year-old kids in some locales. Seems like some seriously irresponsible enabling to me.

Nobody seems to complain about not being able to own rocket-propelled grenade launchers or flame throwers or artillery field pieces. Draw the legal line of ownership at military assault weapons. Period.

Will this stop all the killing? No. Will we find all of the assault weapons? No.

Offer a buy-back and aggressively track them down. Make that effort and see what happens. If we can save any lives, its our duty to try.

P.S. Send those collected assault rifles to Ukraine to serve a real cause.

DAVID HAUN

Naches