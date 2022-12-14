To the editor — Consider your biological sex on the female and male binary in terms of social standards. How often have you been questioned about your actions that go against societal norms?
As women we are expected to look pretty, be weak and fragile, and to serve as a mother and wife. As for men, they are constantly told that their purpose is to be strong, emotionless, and to be financially providers.
Gender roles globally have traditionally placed large expectations for how men and women should live their lives based on the social construct of gender roles Generally, for Latinx communities these ideologies begin at adolescence. Young women are expected to contribute to their mother’s household duties while men are expected to pursue employment.
It’s essential that there is proper implementation that focuses on human rights and gender equality so that the risks to mental health imposed by gender roles diminishes. Gupta et al. (2019) proclaims that the incapacity of the health sector to accelerate progress on health outcomes emphasizes the need to recognize the substantial impact that gender inequalities and restrictive gender norms have on health risks and behaviors.
Let's root for change and recognize the negative impacts gender roles impose on communities.
JACQUELINE VILLAFAN
Toppenish