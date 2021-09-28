To the editor -- In August the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its Sixth Assessment Report, characterized as a “code red” warning. After a summer filled with extraordinary events linked to climate change, AR6 drives home that those who dismiss global warming, and its connection with human activities, are denying important facts, and impeding the response needed to mitigate changes occurring now and in the future.
Consider what is happening locally: extreme drought; two abnormal heatwaves within a month; four major forest fires in the Yakima drainage in four summers; health problems and agricultural losses from heat and smoke; fish migration and spawning curtailed by high water temperatures. AR6 finds that since 1850 average global temperature has increased by 1.1 degC (2 degF) even higher over land. We are now living in a “one-degree world.”
AR6 determines a likely value of 3 degC for the equilibrium climate sensitivity, which is how much global temperature will eventually rise if atmospheric CO2 is doubled. Doubling will likely occur near mid-century unless aggressive measures, like a realistic fee on fossil carbon, are imposed. Time is short— it is difficult to imagine what a “three-degree world” will look like.
MILES McPHEE, Ph.D.
Naches