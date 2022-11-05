To the editor — You would think Patty Murray would learn, after 30 years in the Senate.
Ask yourself who put Biden's Cabinet in power? The Senate does. Every Cabinet seat and federal judgeship must be Senate confirmed. And Patty voted to confirm every Biden nominee. She even voted for a Supreme Court justice who couldn't give a definition of a woman!
Her answer to problems is to recklessly throw money at them. Think of the Inflation Act, American Restoration Act. We still have inflation and our roads aren't getting better, but our debt sure is growing ($31 trillion).
When will we see the benefits of Patty's spending? Recklessly throwing money at issues is Patty's only solution.
Those days are over, she has driven this country into a $31 Trillion hole. And we still have bad roads and bridges, immigration problems, drug problems, crime is surging, inflation is at 40-year highs and rolling blackouts. She needs to be held accountable. After 30 years of Patty, things should be getting better, not worse.
We need a responsible adult in the Senate. Vote Tiffany Smiley.
RICHARD WEISS
Pasco