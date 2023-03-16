To the editor — Say no to a regional airport in Yakima. Here's why:
NOISE — If you like the sound of jet airplanes taking off and landing, vote for a regional airport. Nothing like a fully loaded 747 cargo jet taking off over your house a 3 in the morning, I guarantee it will wake you up!
HEALTH ISSUES — With breathing jet fuel? Do a survey, find out how many airline employees have health issues from breathing in jet fuel over a period of years and find out if local neighbors have health issues resulting from years of breathing jet fuel. I’ll bet some of them do, but the government won’t tell you!
My wife worked for a worldwide airline for 20 years. Several of her co-workers died of neurological diseases, including my wife. Hmmm, I wonder if being around and breathing jet fuel has a direct relationship?
TRAFFIC — Lots more traffic, that’s a given. Not so much at first, but over a period of years, the increase will be huge!
STAN SISCOE
Yakima