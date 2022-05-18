To the editor — The condemnation of the individual who released Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion abolishing the right of women to have an abortion is absurd. Be it Fox News, Republican senators or Chief Justice Roberts speaking to the draft document release as unlawful, the important point is five or six people with lifetime appointments to make legal judgments affecting the entire population intend to disregard established law based upon their own religious and political opinions.

When I interviewed for a job I was always truthful. Later, if asked about a troubling decision, I was truthful knowing if I lied I could be disciplined or lose my job. When a Supreme Court justice nominee is asked their position on laws governing abortion it is apparent from the draft opinion that Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Coney Barret lied about their position on settled law.

Article III of the United States Constitution states, "The judges of the supreme and inferior courts, shall hold their offices during good behavior ..." The three judges noted should resign or be impeached as they have lied to the public to secure their positions. There needs to be consequences for egregious behavior.

JOHN THAYER

Toppenish