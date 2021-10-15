To the editor -- Yakima needs elected officials who will make decisions that make sense for Yakima regardless of their own personal worldview. We have seen how much damage can be done when we elect council members who put their own personal beliefs and national party politics above common sense and what's best for our local community. Spreading misinformation, defending/ignoring poor behavior, and aligning with national party politics has hurt Yakima's progress and further divided our city.
The choice for Yakima City Council is clear If you believe that our City Council should make decisions that put community members first. The following three candidates collectively have the experience, open-mindedness, and willingness to adapt and serve Yakima and help bring the community together: Danny Herrera (District 2), Janice Deccio (District 4), and Lisa Wallace (District 6) are the best choices to move our city forward by addressing pressing issues like homelessness, violence and the economy.
Join me in supporting Danny, Janice and Lisa in this year's general election. Voting for these three candidates will take less than five minutes but will make a difference for the next four years and beyond.
SAM JOHNSON
Yakima