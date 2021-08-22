To the editor -- After reading Erin See’s letter, I had to respond. Had it not been so absurd and untrue it would have been laughable.
I took great offense at it when she stated that nobody is being forced to take the vaccine. What do you call it then? At the threat of losing their jobs many, MANY Americans who are opposed to putting a foreign substance into their body that has NOT been proven to be safe are being FORCED to be vaccinated.
It is terrifying to me that our governor has now infiltrated our private, personal medical lives and blackmailing us into bowing to his commands at the risk of our personal well being. The brainwashing runs deep.
JULIE MONTGOMERY
Yakima