To the editor -- I have asked myself what have party politics given us in the recent past as nominees for public office? Have they produced the best available, or simply the most electable who are loyal to the party? Have we elevated party over character?
How seriously do we look at the character of the person running for office, the competence, courage, openness, honesty, empathy, perseverance and frankly, common sense, of our candidates? How often have we really looked at their behavioral record, whether in politics, business, or life in general, and asked if their behavior matches their words?
A strong and free press can certainly help us in this area. I often wonder, have political parties caused some of us to drift too close to gang dynamics? Has loyalty to party made us blind to the quality of those we vote for? We should be looking at the quality of the person, placing their proven leadership ability above party loyalty. If more did, just maybe, our parties would provide us with better options!
MARTIN PITT
Moxee