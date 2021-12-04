To the editor -- Every chance, our boys bring their families up here to recharge the memory banks, maybe float the Naches, climb Eagle Rock once again, sit and watch the towering maple air-condition our home.
Then we play the daily hand. Nosebleed stakes, dealer is a shark, high card, you play to win permission to enjoy nature's glory right off your back porch -- for one day.
Never received a greeting from the U.S. Forest Service that begins, "Welcome. You and everything else are safe from the shark. Guaranteed. No worries."
On. Aug. 4, however, the Service sat in for us, brought extra chairs, reshuffled, upped the ante every day for weeks and hit the trails to take care of business.
Schneider Springs Fire -- 110,000 rugged, isolated, canyon acres, required a crew of 1,400. Did it with 500.
Protected all lives and structures by employing some magical back-burning calibrations.
Ran the table and handed out the trifecta -- our home, the maple, us. We're all rich! Today.
But they couldn't even stay long enough to hear "thank you." Seems they're dealt in all across America, 24/7, 360 degrees, 365 days, A-game, A-team. Amen.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley