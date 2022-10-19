To the editor — The final hearing of the January 6 committee has gaveled out.
What did we learn?
Despite naming themselves Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and patriots, they looked like they overindulged in beer and pizza during their months of planning for “the coming revolution.”
These self-proclaimed warriors showed up in force on the appointed day and chanted about hanging treasonous officials and firing the first shots of the new revolution.
They postured for cameras — from the "fake news media" they despised — with their military-envy weapons and camo fashion wear. They boasted of their courage and their plans to make America straight … er, great … again.
After hours of bullhorning and shoving, they overran police lines by force of sheer numbers, then looted and ransacked and defecated in a national shrine.
The losers’ leader finally tweeted, “Go home.” The mob read the message on their phones, then meekly turned and slinked home, all without firing a shot or even hanging somebody in effigy.
Stripped of the bullying power of a mob, it looked suspiciously like a large crowd of individual cowards. The revolution turned out to be more shatting than shooting.
Any Ukranians watching must have thought, “They look like Russians, not courageous patriots."
BEN ARNOLD
Yakima