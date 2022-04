To the editor -- I qualified and paid senior taxes last year as my husband died in 2019. This year I was sent a tax bill for the taxes I'd paid when he was alive.

I was told I had to refile and pay half of that bill and wait for reimbursement. This would not even be looked at until June.

I had no recourse. I wouldn't even have enough to pay if it weren't for the stimulus we'd received.

Is the country raising revenue on the backs of seniors?

JUDITH BRUNK

Yakima