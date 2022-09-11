It’s not politics — it’s a national crossroads
Because we are living in such perilous times, it is worthwhile to turn to an esteemed historian for perspective. American historian Michael Beschloss talks about two other times in our history with similar circumstances.
In 1860 our country was divided over the issue of slavery. Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” In 1940 with fascism growing in Europe our country was divided on whether we should enter into World War II. Reasons for these divisions are not like the reason for the division in our country in 2022.
Religious extremism coupled with blatant white supremacy and an attitude that truth doesn’t matter has resulted in a fractured country. America’s fragile and precarious condition can only be mended if we listen to our moral leaders and acknowledge how we got to this divisive state.
The security of our country has been compromised. The alarm has been raised by a number of people who are authorities in intelligence. This is not a political issue, but a national issue.
We are at a crossroads on whether our democracy will survive. The question is, what is more important, democracy or allowing greed and hunger for power to lead us down the path to theocracy?
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima