To the editor — The letter by Hank Mann was wrong on its premise.

Good sir, we do not live in a democracy, rather, we live in a republic. And the difference is what makes Mr. Mann's letter completely wrong.

Right now, the catchphrase of Democrats is, "It threatens our democracy." Those politicians know that most Americans do not understand that the Democrats are lying.

In a republic, inalienable rights are given by God and can't be infringed.

As George Carlin wisely said:

“Rights aren’t rights if someone can take them away. They’re privileges. That’s all we’ve ever had in this country, is a bill of temporary privileges. And if you read the news even badly, you know that every year the list gets shorter and shorter. Sooner or later, the people in this country are gonna realize the government … doesn’t care about you, or your children, or your rights, or your welfare or your safety … It’s interested in its own power. That’s the only thing. Keeping it and expanding it wherever possible.”

You have a republic, Mr. Mann, if you can keep it.

RICHARD BOYD

Yakima