So this is what pro-vaxers consider compassion? This?
To the editor — What love is this?
As I read letters here, I am shocked by what I hear from people with such deep wells of self-proclaimed compassion!
I would think that their compassion would urge a sentiment something like “I am so worried for the unvaccinated people. They are all going to die from COVID! For their sake they should consider a different solution.”
Instead, for those who would want to take a path branching from the one heralded as “correct,” the answer seems to be to drive them out of public places, ban them from commerce, deny them medicine and the ability to produce a living.
Is the plan to take everything but their actual life or is that on the table, too?
Do the “compassionate” truly believe that any aspect of life is ever so simple? Does this not go against their other pillars of belief — non-discrimination and tolerance?
This is compassion?
This is love?
CURT ROSENKRANZ
Selah