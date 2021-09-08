To the editor -- True protectors need to arm themselves with the right weapons for the fight at hand.
Gov. Jay Inslee, like the world, was surprised by a sneak attack that arrived, not with a BANG, but on little cat feet. As the person charged with protecting the citizens of this state, his mission is to keep as many of us alive as possible. If he ignored a terrorist threat and people died, imagine the flag-waving outrage. This enemy isn't deterred by guns; so those who want to rally forth shouting and/or shooting seem to be confounded.
Some very hardworking, dedicated people are keeping us updated with the scientific information needed to combat this stealthy, ever-mutating enemy and it requires a different approach than the currently popular bully pulpit style.
There are popular signs, "Wash your hands and say your prayers. Jesus and germs are everywhere," and "WWJD." Well, He would want us to protect each other, the weakest, most vulnerable among us. So all the "tough guys" need to follow suit by using the proper weapons for this particular battle.
It's so easy to take one for the team! Get vaccinated and wear a mask now.
JENEANNE SIEKAWITCH
Yakima