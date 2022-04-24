To the editor -- An article in last week’s paper referred to the mailing of "drugs" into a jail; and while the article specified the substance as Suboxone, it did not clarify that Suboxone is actually a medication to treat opioid use disorder.

Suboxone works by binding to the same receptors in the brain as other opiates, such as heroin. By doing so, it blunts intoxication with these other drugs, it prevents cravings, and it allows many people to enter recovery from addition and live fulfilling lives.

Medications to treat opioid use disorder have consistently shown in studies to produce dramatic reduction in all-cause mortality for patients currently taking the medication. I would argue that these medications should not be criminalized, but instead made available to anyone who desires treatment, including incarcerated individuals.

The current opioid overdose crisis has continued to affect so many individuals and families; we should be utilizing as many strategies as we can to help reduce the trauma of ongoing loss and addiction.

AMELIA RUTTER

Yakima