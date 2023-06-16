To the editor — The letter in Tuesday's paper from Samuel Williams prompted me to speak up. How can anyone know the complete circumstances of our county coroner and the deputy prosecutor besides those involved?
Obviously Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic is well versed in the law. He is an honest, fair and respected attorney. That's why we elected him. He built that reputation by his hard work and dedication to Yakima County.
Mr. Brusic would not override the law. I know the story of our county coroner's unfortunate behavior that night. Mr. Brusic made the right decision based on the entirety of what led up to that event for our coroner. Purposeful malice or intent was ruled out for a reason that is not our business. No one was injured in the incident.
If you knew, you would agree. I would also like to add, Coroner Jim Curtice recognized what was happening to him. The next day, on his own, he immediately took the necessary steps to heal himself. It was a long, hard road for him and his family. He succeeded.
Does that not speak to you? It's called responsibility.
Before any of us judge someone we don't know, think twice. Someday it could be you.
LORA ROBINSON
Toppenish