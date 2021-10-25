To the editor -- To all government and corporate anti-vaxers: Please consider someone other than yourselves and get vaccinated. This pandemic is not over in the United States and is roaring through third world countries. U.S. citizens can be infected from foreign countries especially by the delta variety of COVID-19. To stop the pandemic we must all be protected by vaccine.
If you have questions about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines don't rely on the baloney put forth on mass media such as Facebook or from people hypnotized by Trump. Remember, he claimed it was nothing to be concerned about. And then Trump got vaccinated. Instead, go to a top medical school website such as Harvard's. www.hks.harvard will get you the truth. If that doesn't convince you, go to the UW Medical School or USC's site or Georgetown University. They aren't political, but just want to save lives, including yours.
Our community needs you and wants you to get vaccinated and keep your job. We will respect you for that.
ANNIE BRINGLOE
Yakima