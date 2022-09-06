Think carefully before you follow a ‘leader’
To the editor — Actual leaders are rare. Most of our “leaders” are politicians and they are just people. They are acting on their own personal motivations.
Sometimes these motivations are beneficial. Sometimes it’s going to be your hometown in ruins.
Political labels — progressive, conservative, communist, democrat, populist, etc. — are never basic criteria. Humans actually divide into only two political factions: those who want to control people, and those who think people should be left alone.
The controllers are usually idealists, typically acting from the highest motives for the greatest good of the greatest number. Sadly, history is littered with the smoldering ruins created by these well-meaning people. Be very careful what you wish for.
The others are typically surly or quiet curmudgeons, suspicious and lacking in altruism, but they make way better neighbors. And they will actually let you alone.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS
Yakima