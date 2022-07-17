To the editor — Your actions count.

We now have the highest energy costs and worst inflation that I can remember.

Many people can’t afford gas to get to work and food prices are outrageous.

Thanks to Joe Biden and his administration, everything has gotten worse for the poor and middle class of America but it doesn't seem to affect the super rich.

We are spending billions of dollars wastefully on a war that can’t be won and digging ourselves deeper into a conflict with Russia. We are sending United States fuel to other countries that hate us.

The super rich just keep getting richer because of Joe Biden and his administration's actions. All this happened in 18 short months.

There are Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. These Republicans were helping Joe Biden get elected through their actions..

Your actions count. If you're going to vote, study who you're voting for, and make sure that candidate holds your values and the values of this nation at heart. Don’t just vote to be voting or because it's a party you think you like. Vote because you are informed or don’t

JOSEPH WALKENHAUER

Yakima