To the editor — Perspective matters. What we now accept as usual typically hasn't been around very long.
In 1778, Thomas Jefferson wrote and proposed the "Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom."
"No man shall be compelled to frequent or support any religious worship, place or ministry whatsoever; nor shall he be enforced, restrained, molested or burdened in his body or goods, nor shall otherwise suffer on account of his religious opinions or belief."
It was enacted by the commonwealth of Virginia eight years later (1786), the first such law anywhere on Planet Earth.
The First Amendment to our Constitution was ratified five years later (Dec. 15, 1791), making the U.S. the first nation to pass such a law.
The key, Jefferson said, to maintaining such freedoms was:
"Truth is great and will prevail if left to herself. She is the proper and sufficient antagonist of all error, and has nothing to fear from any conflict unless, by human interference, she is disarmed of her natural weapons — free argument and debate. Errors cease to be dangerous when all are free to contradict them."
Next time you're tempted to shout down some blowhard, you might want to consider what freedom really means.
JEFFREY REYNOLDS
Yakima