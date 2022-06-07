To the editor — The next time you can't resist the urge to text or talk on your cellphone when you're driving, think of Stanley.

Stanley was the beloved 2-year-old labradoodle owned by my neighbor's family. He was hit and catastrophically injured on Tieton Drive by a motorist distracted by a cellphone. So distracted that it took her two minutes to turn back to check on him. I hope that phone interaction was worth the anguish my neighbor's family feels as they struggle to deal with the loss of the exuberant, tennis ball-loving pet.

Most of us make a choice about cellphone use every time we operate a car. I know what my choice will be. No call/text is that important.

The next time you contemplate using your phone while driving, think of Stanley.

MIKE ANDERSON

Yakima