To the editor — Every region of the country I’ve lived in has its unwritten cultural rules. Newcomers learn to go along with those rules if they want to feel welcome.
One deeply religious Southern town I lived in was also a sundown town. The main rule for the religious part was “Be in your pew on Sunday morning.” The rule for the sundown part was “If you’re Black, be out of town by sundown.” People who lived there long enough no longer could see the contradiction.
After a few years in Yakima, I have learned the major rule is that “Agriculture reigns.” But I still see the contradictions.
When harvesting sunlight on a few thousand acres of solar farms threatens to diversify the Yakima Valley, county commissioners and environmental groups alike band together to “Save the fruit trees!”
Never mind that Yakima County has around 100,000 acres in fruit trees already. That equals tens of millions of fruit trees.
Never mind that water shortages are already threatening farmers in a number of Western states. We plan to keep planting, demanding more dams for more water, and using more chemicals.
Just don’t try to harvest renewable energy.
The emperor sure looks naked.
John Frost
Yakima