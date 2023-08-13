To the editor — Last week Republicans were all in a lather over Devin Archer, who testified that President Biden "participated in" 20 phone calls with Hunter Biden's business associates. While Republicans portray this as evidence of corruption, what they don't say is that these 20 phone calls were over 10 years, an average of one phone call every six months.
Mr. Archer also testified that these were speaker-phone calls, where Hunter would tie Joe into a conversation and Joe Biden would share pleasantries like the weather, how are the kids, and how is your golf game going and did not discuss business at all.
He also said he has no knowledge of President Biden being involved in or profiting from Hunter Biden's shenanigans. His testimony affirms the assessment of Republican congressional investigators that as of yet there is no evidence of crimes by President Biden, or that he profited from his son's business deals.
Many of us understand what it's like to have a burdensome relative and can relate to President Biden's plight. Hunter Biden used his relationship with his father to benefit himself financially and that's sleazy, but that doesn't mean President Biden broke the law simply by being his father.
DANIEL SMITH
Yakima