To the editor — I am a white, straight, grandmother, member of the Christian community. I have no idea what it feels like to be attracted to same gender individuals, but am saddened by attacks on the LGBTQ community.
Everyone grows up wanting to be accepted by one’s own family, friends, schoolmates and later by neighbors, colleagues and business associates. Children are born expecting acceptance from the world and become confused or frightened when confronted by those who question their non-conforming self-expression or actions.
What once seemed clearly “normal” is being challenged today by scientific evidence and brave individuals. Few these days bat an eye at blue hair formerly reserved for cartoon characters or at tattoos and piercings once a sign of possible gang affiliation.
The term “coming out” echoes the children’s hide-and-seek chant, “Come out, come out, wherever you are!” but society expects orthodoxy. Many LGBTQ individuals have been in hiding, sometimes imposed by laws and rules or self-imposed by fear of being different. Few choose to be victims of prejudice or set out to make headlines but simply seek recognition for who they are.
Let’s put ourselves in their shoes and show the respect fellow human beings deserve.
JULIE BARKER
Yakima