To the editor — We should all be deeply concerned about some so-called Christian movements that align themselves with the ideologies of Donald Trump and MAGA. Making America Great Again means making it great for white Christian extremists and marginalizing all others.
Some claiming to be “Christian” need to research what Trump and MAGA promote. There is nothing more antithetic to the teachings of Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Buddhism or Hinduism than Trump’s promotion of white Christian nationalism and xenophobia. Christianity is but one faith teaching love of one’s neighbor, tolerance and peace.
In some Texas school districts, radical school boards are now removing books from library shelves — even The Diary of Anne Frank!
Leaders who present themselves as interpreters of God’s will yet are intolerant of the beliefs of others, perpetuate lies and deny rights guaranteed by the Constitution are hypocrites and wolves in sheep’s clothing.
The United States Census predicts that by 2035, 40% of America will be comprised of minorities. Trump’s xenophobia and fear-mongering will not change this. We are many faiths, white, people of color and LGBTQ. Native Americans are the true original Americans but now we are all Americans!
We are children of a loving God. Stop enabling Trump’s fear-mongering, hate and promotion of violence! To do otherwise is truly un-American.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima