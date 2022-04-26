To the editor -- Dear Theodore (letters to the editor, April 20), my fellow Selahan.

I admire your prose. The imagery you evoked in your letter this week was breathtaking. I can see how the worsening lack of substance in this paper can feel like the brain-rot of our local media. Mainstream news is a business beholden to profits like any other, and that is a great injustice.

I can see how the fetid political cartoons can feel disrespectful, they reduce the spectrum of political thinking to smart, insufferable liberals, and stupid, supposedly more insufferable conservatives. They are unimaginative and say nothing of true value.

However I am not a conservative (or a liberal,) but a Marxist. The capitalist parties of this country are unwilling or somehow unable to help us. There is more to life than trying to demolish your political rivals with snide, single-panel cartoons. I hope we all grow from here, but the ideology of the Yakima Herald-Republic will not.

I respect your bravery and poise. Curse you for a thousand years.

JUNI HANNA

Selah